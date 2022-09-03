Jharkhand: Deoghar airport police book BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, others for forcing entry into ATC

Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari | ANI

Deoghar airport security officials on Saturday, September 3, filed an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra and six others from forcibly entering air traffic control room (ATC) on August 31 evening to get clearance for their chartered flight to New Delhi.

The three MPs were in Dumka to meet Ankita Kumari Singh's family who sucummbed to her injuries after a man harassing her immolated her.

The FIR was filed by the Deputy Superintendent Suman Annan, who is in-charge of airport security, with Kunda police. The complaint stated that the three MPs, Dubey's sons and other BJP workers forcibly entered into ATC.

The complaint further stated that they forced control room authorities to issue clearance for their chartered flight despite lack of facilities for night take off or landing at the airport.

Deputy Commissioner also alleged the MPs made unauthorised entry into the ATC room and misused their positions to facilitate late evening take off thereby endangering security of other passengers as well.

The commissioner said, "It is unimaginable that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certified airport's high security ATC is easily accessible for people."

The MP retaliated and the two got into a verbal duel on social media with the parlimentarian 'advising' the deputy commissioner to not work as agent of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He [Dubey] told the commissioner to "avoid flattering" Soren and instead upold the standards of Indian Adminstrative Service.

Member of Lok Sabha from Deoghar, Dubey, also filed an FIR against the deputy commissioner for unauthorised entry to the airport and viewing CCTVs installed in the airport. He complained to the SP of Deoghar to initiate police action against him.