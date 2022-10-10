e-Paper Get App
An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The victim's age and other things are being investigated.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
Jharkhand dancer gang rape: 2 out of 6 accused arrested | Pixabay
Jharkhand police have arrested 2 of the 6 accused for the gang rape of the victim who is a dancer by profession. The crime was reported in Pathrol police station limits. 

"After this incident (gang rape by 6 people under Pathrol PS limits) came to light, police took immediate action and got the survivor's medical examination done. Search on for all those who were involved and the SIT has been constituted," informed Deoghar SP Subhash Chandra Jat.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta said, "Ours isn't a Government like that in UP where a Dalit girl is cremated at night and parents aren't allowed...Our Govt is sensitive, arrests being made within 24 hrs and work on for speedy trial..."

