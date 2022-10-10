Jharkhand dancer gang rape: 2 out of 6 accused arrested | Pixabay

Jharkhand police have arrested 2 of the 6 accused for the gang rape of the victim who is a dancer by profession. The crime was reported in Pathrol police station limits.

An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The victim's age and other things are being investigated.

"After this incident (gang rape by 6 people under Pathrol PS limits) came to light, police took immediate action and got the survivor's medical examination done. Search on for all those who were involved and the SIT has been constituted," informed Deoghar SP Subhash Chandra Jat.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta said, "Ours isn't a Government like that in UP where a Dalit girl is cremated at night and parents aren't allowed...Our Govt is sensitive, arrests being made within 24 hrs and work on for speedy trial..."

