Jharkhand Crime: Thieves cook mutton, rice before stealing Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery from COVID-19 patient's house

In an unusual incident of house theft, thieves cooked mutton, rice and feasted in a COVID-19 patient's house before stealing Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery from the house in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Thursday night.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cops have said that thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH).
The investigation revealed that the thieves entered the house of the patient, who works in the surveillance team of Jugsalai Nagar Parishad, by breaking open the rear door with sharp weapons and crowbar.
"The thieves cooked mutton, rice and chapatis and feasted in the house before fleeing. His family has been living at their village house for past one month," the patient’s brother told Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 5,399 including 2,695 active cases, said State Health Department on Sunday. A total of 2,656 have been recovered/discharged, and 48 deaths, informed the health department.
With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)