Jharkhand Crime: Thieves cook mutton, rice before stealing Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery from COVID-19 patient's house

In an unusual incident of house theft, thieves cooked mutton, rice and feasted in a COVID-19 patient's house before stealing Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery from the house in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Thursday night.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cops have said that thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH).

The investigation revealed that the thieves entered the house of the patient, who works in the surveillance team of Jugsalai Nagar Parishad, by breaking open the rear door with sharp weapons and crowbar.