Jharkhand Congress MLAs cash seizure case: Bengal CID seizes Rs 5 lakh cash, car from Irfan Ansari’s residence

Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal and Irfan Ansari. Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Avinash Pande | (PTI Photo

Kolkata: Bengal CID team after raiding the house of arrested Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari at Jamtara on Wednesday seized Rs five lakh cash and a Scorpio car.

According to CID sources, the seized car has been used to ferry Rs 75 lakh on July 21.

The state agency sources also mentioned that the three arrested Jharkhand Congress MLAs have been remanded to four days of CID custody.

It may be noted that last Monday the CID had questioned and recorded the statement of Jharkhand’s Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh in connection with the cash seizure case.

Meanwhile, Ashok Dhanuka, the Assam-based businessman who was summoned by the CID, still did not appear before the state agency.

On August 7, a team of CID visited Guwahati to serve notice to Dhanuka, but according to the officials, Assam police did not cooperate with the CID investigation and didn’t allow them to enter Dhanuka’s residence.

It may be recalled that Jaimangal had lodged a complaint with the Ranchi Police on July 31 and alleged that he was offered money to topple the JMM and Congress government of Jharkhand.