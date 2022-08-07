Jharkhand Congress MLAs cash seizure case: Assam police not cooperating with West Bengal CID team, say sources

Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal and Irfan Ansari. Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Avinash Pande | (PTI Photo

Kolkata: Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will cooperate with other state governments for the sake of national security, the Bengal CID team on Sunday claimed that the Assam police is not cooperating with their investigation.

A group of Bengal CID team visited Guwahati to serve a notice to a businessman in connection to the three arrested Jharkhand Congress MLAs in the state.

According to CID sources, during the probe, they have come to know that businessman Ashok Dhanuka is involved behind giving money to the arrested Congress MLAs.

“On reaching, the Assam police didn’t allow the CID team to serve notice to Dhanuka to visit CID headquarters in Kolkata for quizzing. The team was not allowed to enter Dhanuka’s house. Later, it was seen that Assam police was shadowing the CID team to keep their track,” said the CID sources.

It may be recalled that on August 3 Bengal CID officers were ‘restrained’ in both Delhi and Assam while they visited both the states to probe the alleged involvement of the three Congress MLAs to topple the present Jharkhand government.

The CID officers went to raid a property belonging to a man closely associated to one of the three Jharkhand MLAs in the national capital when the Delhi police detained the CBI sleuths including an inspector, ASI and two SIs in South Campus Police station.