Jharkhand class 12 result 2020: JAC to announce results today at jacresults.com; click here for more details

The Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the class 12 result will be at 5 pm today.
Earlier the results were scheduled at 1 pm today. However, as per the report by the Indian Express, the JAC will announce the class 12 result by 5 pm today.
The council official informed the Indian Express, "JAC will announce the results of intermediate examinations 2020, today at 5 pm instead of 1 pm, as the programme has been rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances."
Once declared the results will be available at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official websites- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in
Click on the new link for class 12 results
Enter registration number, roll number
Results will appear on the screen
Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
