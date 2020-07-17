Jharkhand class 12 result 2020: JAC announced results at jacresults.com; click here for more details

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand class 12 results today.

Students who appeared for class 12 exam can check their results at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official websites- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in

Click on the new link for class 12 results

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Earlier the results were scheduled at 1 pm today. However, JAC has announced that the results will get announced by 5 pm today.