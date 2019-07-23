Jharkhand: BJP worker murdered along with wife, son in Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand): A BJP worker along with his wife and son was murdered on Monday night by unidentified armed assailants.

The BJP worker Mago Munda was an executive member of State BJP's ST Front as well as a part of many religious organisations.

He was a well-known face in the area for social work. His daughter is the head of a village council in the region. The details of the incident are yet to be ascertained but suspicions point towards the Naxalite organisation PLFI.

Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda has condemned the murder and expressed his sympathy for the family members of Mago Munda by reaching the Sadar Hospital in Khunti. He also assured the family members of all government support.

Police have registered a case in this regard. Further probe is on.