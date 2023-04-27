 Jharkhand: BJP leader's body found hanging from tree in Palamu, family claims murder over land dispute
Jharkhand: BJP leader's body found hanging from tree in Palamu, family claims murder over land dispute

Pramod Singh, 35, the Manatu Mandal president of BJP's Schedule Caste cell was found hanging from a tree this morning.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Representative Image

Body of a BJP leader was on Thursday found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said.

Pramod Singh, 35, the Manatu Mandal president of BJP's Schedule Caste cell was found hanging from a tree this morning, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesligun) Alok Kumar Tuti.

Singh had gone missing after he left home

Singh had left home at 5 PM on Wednesday and went missing. His body was found in an isolated place, the police officer said.

The family members of Singh alleged that he was murdered over a land dispute and hanged to give it the shape of suicide.

They along with local residents put up road blockade on Semri-Manatu main road demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Had police acted in time, he would have been saved: Family

Family members also accused the Officer-in-Charge of Manatu police station Kamlesh Kumar of taking no action when they had gone to lodge a report that Singh did not return home last night.

Had police acted in time, Singh would have been saved, they claimed.

A resident of Karmatila under Manatu police station, Singh told his sister that he will be back home in 20 minutes as he was going to collect money from a person but did not return.

Can say if it was suicide or murder after Post-mortem: Police

The SDPO said "We are investigating the case from all possible aspects. The body has been sent for post-mortem in Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, Medininagar." "We can only say whether it was a case of suicide or murder only after receiving post-mortem report," the SDPO added. 

