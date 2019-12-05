Jharkhand Assembly polls: Campaigning ends for second phase, election for 20 seats on Saturday

The campaigning for the second of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled to be held on Saturday ended on Thursday, officials said.

Of the 20 seats, polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 18 seats, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two seats -- East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur.

Sixteen of the 20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

There are a total of 260 candidates in the fray including 29 women.