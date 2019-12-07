Jharkhand Assembly Polls: 62.4% voting registered in second phase; one killed, three injured in violence

Second phase of elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly elections on Saturday passed off with violent incidents at Gumla, Chaibasa and Khunti. A villager was killed and two others injured when police resorted to firing at a polling booth at Charda under Sisai polling booth of Gumla district. Officer-in-charge of the local police station was injured in stone-pelting by the villagers who tried to "capture" the booth, according to official sources.

Maloists exploded bombs at Koriya in Chaibasa district to terrorise the electorate. Forces retaliated by opening fire and none was injured.

Chief election officer, V K Chaubdey said according to the preliminary reports received from seven districts covering 20 constituencies, polling percentage was 62.4 per cent.