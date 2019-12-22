Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Exit polls go Congress-JMM's way; Counting tomorrow

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will take place on Monday.

The counting will start at 8 a.m. in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats -- Chandankyari and Torpa.

The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters. The first result is expected around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Both BJP and Congress alliance made their best efforts to lure the voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed nine rallies each.