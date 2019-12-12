Jharkhand Assembly Election: Voting for 3rd phase begins in 17 assembly constituencies

Ranchi: Voting began for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand on Thursday. The voting began at 7 am in all the 17 constituencies, amidst a tight security arrangement.

While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm. "A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters," Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the third leg of the elections.

The assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20. CEO Choubey said that about 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting. He said the polling personnel were apart from the deployment of security forces across the 17 constituencies, which have left-wing extremism pockets. Out of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as 'critical' and 543 'sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas.