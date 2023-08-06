 Jharkhand: 3 Dead, 15 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into River In Giridih; Visuals Surface
Jharkhand: 3 Dead, 15 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into River In Giridih; Visuals Surface

Jharkhand: 3 Dead, 15 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into River In Giridih; Visuals Surface

A video clip of the incident showed the overturned bus in the river, with locals turning on their mobile torches to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Jharkhand: 3 Dead, 15 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into River In Giridih; Visuals Surface |

Jharkhand: At least 3 passengers died and over 15 others were injured after the bus they were travelling on plunged into Barkar River in Jharkhand's Giridih on Saturday, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Naman Priyesh, the deputy commissioner of Giridih confirmed the casualties. A rescue operation, involving officials of the district administration and locals, was underway at the scene of the accident.

A video clip of the incident showed the overturned bus in the river, with locals turning on their mobile torches to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

Naman Priyesh, DC, Giridih, said, "Three people have died and over 15 others have been injured in the accident." Earlier, in a post on social media, Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed that the bus was on its way from Ranchi to Giridih when it met with the accident.

Rescue Operations Underway, Says State Health Minister

Speaking to ANI, Banna Gupta, state Health and Disaster Management Minister, said the authorities concerned launched a rescue operation after receiving word of the accident.

"A bus carrying passengers fell into a river in Giridih. The district administration has launched a rescue operation. Giridih Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to expedite the rescue operation. All necessary medical facilities will be provided to the injured." He added that the government was taking necessary action to ensure that the passengers are rescued at the earliest.

"I received a sad piece of news that a bus bound for Giridih from Ranchi fell into the Barakar River. Rescue work by the district administration is ongoing and JMM leaders and workers are also lending a hand in the effort," tweeted Hemant Soren in Hindi.

Dalit Woman Thrashed, Tied Half-Naked To Tree in Jharkhand, NCW Demands Strict Action Against...
article-image
