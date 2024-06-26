 'Jhanda Dekhkar Tum Ko Allergy Ho Rahi Hain': Arrogant BJP Leader Reacts When UP Police Stop His Car Carrying Hooter & Black Film; Video Goes Viral
BJP leader Shailendra Tripathi was going somewhere in his car with his nephew when the police stopped his car for checking

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
BJP leader Shailendra Tripathi was going somewhere in his car with his nephew when the police stopped his car for checking | X

Kanpur: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Shailendra Tripathi entered into a heated argument with UP police when his car with hooter and black film was stopped for checking. He not only argued but created massive ruckus on the street protesting against the police action. The video capturing his arrogant behaviour has gone viral.

In the video BJP leader Shailendra Tripathi was heard saying, "100-500 gaadi aur mangwa raha hun. seize kariye. aaj tumko samajh aayega. Jhanda dekhkar tum logonko allergy ho rahi hain."

Media reports said that BJP leader Shailendra Tripathi was going somewhere in his car with his nephew. The police stopped his car for checking, due to which he got angry and created massive drama on the road. Media reports said that the BJP leader further accused the police of "strategising to bring back Akhilesh".

The action by UP police came as a part of the campaign with the Yogi Govt is running in Uttar Pradesh against VVIP culture. UP Police is taking action against those who violate traffic rules by blowing horns on their vehicles and showing off by hoisting flags of some party.

The incident came just 5 days after based on directions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for immediate ban on the use of black film and hooters in vehicles of both govt and private, UP Police took action against 20,000 vehicles last week. Close to 3 lakh vehicles were checked by the police across the state of Uttar Pradesh since the issue of the order by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

