JeM terrorist, cop killed and five injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist and a policeman were killed and five people, including three soldiers, were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the police said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pariwan area of the district following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the position of security forces, police officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said a police personnel Sg Ct Rohit Chhib lost his life in action while three Indian Army soldiers sustained injuries.

"One police personnel Sg Ct Rohit Chhib attained martyrdom, three Army soldiers got injured. Two civilians also got minor injuries. One terrorist of terror outfit JeM killed. Operation continues," Kumar tweeted.

The JeM terrorist killed in the encounter was identified as Babar, a Pakistani national, who was active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018. "The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:32 AM IST