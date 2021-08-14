JEE Mains 2021: Admit cards for 4th session expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic; entrance exam from August 26

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) fourth session soon on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the first three sessions were held in February, March and July; the fourth one will start on August 26.

The JEE Main 2021 last session for admission to BTech and BArch programmes will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021.

NTA has not yet announced the JEE Main admit card 2021 release date and time.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the NTA JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A new window will open.

Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further use.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:02 AM IST