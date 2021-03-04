JEE Mains 2021: 3 new centres added by NTA for upcoming sessions

On the request from the various candidates and keeping in view the hardships faced by the candidates due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has added three cities of examination centre for JEE (Main) 2021 from March onwards.
The JEE (Main) - 2021 for February Session was conducted throughout the country and abroad from February 23 to 26, 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The new cities included are as follows:
1. Kargil , Ladakh/UT (India)
2. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Outside India)
3. Abuja/Lagos, Nigeria (Outside India)
The candidates who have applied earlier for March/April/May Sessions can modify their particulars (City, Session, Category, Subject, etc.) from 2 to 6 March 2021.
The application window for March Session has been opened from March 2 to March 6.
The result of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021), which was held from February 23 to 26, will be announced soon.
As per the examination calendar issued by the National Testing Agency, the result is likely to be announced by March 7.
This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May. While the first session was held in February, the next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.
The NTA has released the answer key for the February session of the JEE mains on March 1.
JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.
