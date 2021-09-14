e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:03 PM IST

JEE Main 2021 results to be declared today: Ministry of Education

FPJ Web Desk
JEE Main 2021 results to be declared today: Ministry of Education | File Photo

JEE Main 2021 results will be declared today (Tuesday, September 14), the Ministry of Education said.

Students can check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the result:

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

  • A new page will appear on the display screen

  • Fill in your credentials and login

  • The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the results and take its print out for future references

Over 7 lakh candidates will receive the JEE Main 2021 result which is expected anytime soon.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:04 PM IST
