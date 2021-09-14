JEE Main 2021 results to be declared today: Ministry of Education

JEE Main 2021 results will be declared today (Tuesday, September 14), the Ministry of Education said.

Students can check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references

Over 7 lakh candidates will receive the JEE Main 2021 result which is expected anytime soon.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:04 PM IST