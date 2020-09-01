JEE Main Live Updates: With masks and social distancing at centres, engineering entrance exam begins today

Check out the video message by education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
On the day of exam, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wished students.
In the video posted on Twitter, he said, "I want to send my best wishes to all the students as JEE begins. I have appealed to all the states to offer all the help to students, ensure SOPs are followed."
"I also appeal to all the students to stick to guidelines," he added.
Mumbai: JEE aspirants, guardians allowed to commute by local trains
The Railways permited students appearing for NEET and JEE exams and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced.
As JEE main begins, urgent plea seeking postponement to be heard by Bombay High Court
As the JEE Main examination begins, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has taken up for urgent hearing a plea seeking its postponement for students residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.
The examination started at 9 am today and the court had posted the matter for hearing at 8.30 am on Tuesday.
The HC, on its own motion, took up the matter for hearing on Monday evening when it was brought to its notice a letter sent by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Bhandara.
In its letter, Bawankar highlighted the problems being faced by students appearing for JEE-Main examination and residing in flood-hit areas of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondiaand Gadchiroli districts.
With masks and social distancing at centres, JEE begins today
The Joint Entrance Examination - Main or JEE begins today across the country amidst a surge in coronavirus cases and opposition by several non-BJP ruled states.
