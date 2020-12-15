JEE Main 2021 Registration begins: Check syllabus, last day of application, exam dates and more

The registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has begun from today (December 15) and eligible candidates can now register for JEE Main 2021 exam online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Last day of application:

The last day of application for JEE Main 2021 is January 15, 2021 and candidates can submit the application fee till January 16. The admit card will be released in the first week of February.

JEE Main 2021 to be held in four sessions:

The first session of exam will be held from February 22 to 25, 2021 followed by next three sessions in March, April, and May 2021.

"This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) 2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs," National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

According to NTA, the multiple exam sessions will benefit the candidates in many ways. It will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting their whole academic year. In first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year. If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control, then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The results will be released in four to five days after the examinations are over.

JEE Main 2021 syllabus:

As per reports, any suggestion about the reduction in the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2021 has been rejected.