JEE Main 2021: NTA declares result on jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA Declares JEE (Main)-2021 (March Session) NTA Scores for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) The JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA from 16 to 18 March 2021. A total number of 619638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.

The Examination was conducted in 334 Cities [including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait] in 792 Centres. Kargil, Kualalumpur, and Lagos were added for the first time on the request of candidates.