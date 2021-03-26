JEE Main 2021: Latest update on the April session exam

After the declaration of the result for the March session of JEE mains 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration for the April session of the JEE mains 2021.

The registrations for the third session of the exam have started for the BTech and BE candidates. Students can register at the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Exam for the March session of JEE Mains 2021 was held from March 16 to March 18.

This year, JEE Main is being conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the next sessions will take place between April 27 and 30, and May 24 and 28.

Main April exams will be held from 27 April to 30 April.