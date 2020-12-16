JEE Main 2021: From NTA taking down notification to Education Ministry clarification, what we know so far

What has been deleted?

The now removed notification had given dates for the exam sessions, as well as stating that registrations had opened. According to the now deleted notice, the first session of the exam was to be held from February 22 to 25, 2021 followed by next three sessions in March, April, and May 2021 - a total of 16 days. The idea here was to ensure that there is no interference with Board examinations. According to the document that was posted, there was to be 4.14 lakh questions and 384 question papers in 12 languages.

According to reports, the deleted bulletin, had also suggested a change in question pattern, indicating that that each subject will have 30 questions instead of 25. It also indicated that students will now have a choice of questions, having to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 from each section.

It must be noted that some of these details remain present on the JEE website. No dates however have been mentioned.

What can we be sure of?



While the dates have been withdrawn, the four session exam system will be implemented. JEE Main 2021 is also likely to be held in more regional languages. While the deleted bulletin had elaborated on this, it is not new information. In October, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had confirmed the same. Taking to Twitter he had said that the the Joint Admission Board of JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the exam in more regional languages of India.

"The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the JEE (Main) will also be included under this," he had added.