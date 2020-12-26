JEE Main 2021: Click here to get answers to all queries related to multiple JEE attempts

From this year the engineering entrance exam - JEE Mains - will be held four times in a year, with the first session examinations being conducted from February 23-26 next year.

In addition to this, the exam will be conducted in 13 regional languages. Students were in doubt regarding the multiple attempts and changed exam pattern for JEE Main 2021.

Thus, to help the student understand the procedure, National Testing Agency (NTA) has answered to frequently asked questions (FAQs) of students regarding the major changes announced for Joint-Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021.

Q. In how many Sessions will JEE (Main)-2021 be conducted?

JEE (Main)-2021 will be conducted in Four Sessions (February/ March/ April/ May).

Q. When will the application window to apply for JEE (Main)-2021 be available?

The application window to apply for JEE (Main)- 2021 is available between 16.12.2020 (Wednesday) to 16.01.2021 (Saturday). The fees can be paid online up to 17.01.2021 (Sunday). The application window will be opened again for a brief period of 3-4 days after the announcement of the results of each session.

Q. Can a candidate apply for one session or more than one session together?

Candidate has the option to apply for one session or for more than one Session (February/March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly.

Q. Whether a candidate has to fill up the separate Application Form for each session?

No, the candidate has to fill up one Application Form for all session. If he/ she fills up now, there will be only one Application Form. If he fills up now (for a few sessions), and chooses to fill up the application for the other sessions later, the same Application Form will be shown to him later on, once the Application Forms for the later sessions of (March/ April/ May) are started.

Q. If any candidate did not apply for February session, can he/she apply for a remaining session?

Yes, if any candidate did not apply for the February Session, then he/she can apply for remaining Sessions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April Session.

Q. Candidate can apply for another session after the declaration of result?

Yes, the opportunity will be given to apply for next session to be held in March/ April / May Sessions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April Session.

Q. Whether a candidate can appear in one session or he has to appear in all the four sessions?

It is the choice of the candidate. A candidate can appear in one or two or three or all the four Sessions. 9. Can fees be paid together for four Sessions? Yes, fees can be paid for all 4 Sessions (February/March /April/ May) at the same time.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs) JEE (Main) 2021