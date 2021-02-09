JEE Main 2021: Admit cards for February session to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main's February session in the second week of February 2021, reported Hindustan Times.

Once released, the admit cards will be available on the NTA JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May, starting from 23 to 26 February 2021. The next sessions will take place on 15–18 March, 27–30 April, and 24–28 May.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the NTA JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A new window will open.

Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further use.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The multiple sessions of JEE Main will benefit the candidates thus:

It will give them multiple opportunities to improve their score, if they fail to do their best in the first attempt, without wasting a whole academic year. In the first attempt, they will get a first-hand experience of taking an exam and will become of their mistakes, which they can correct in the next attempt. It will reduce the chances of dropping a year, and droppers won't have to waste a full year. If anyone misses the exam due to reasons beyond their control, they won't have to wait for one full year.

Each student’s best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of the merit list/ranking.