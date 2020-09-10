JEE Main 2020: NTA to release result on jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; here's how to download scorecard

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 soon.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', had tweeted that NTA JEE Main result will be out soon.

As per the report by the Indian Express, the result is expected by September 11.

Once declared, the students will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 and September 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the official JEE Main answer key 2020 at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam last week can now check the JEE Main answer key 2020 by logging into their JEE NTA account.

This is the official answer key, unlike earlier answer keys released by coaching institutes. Students who have taken the JEE Mains can check the answer key and calculate their estimated score.

Main 2020 is held for admission to BTech and BArch courses in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). JEE Main is an online computer-based exam. Students are also qualified to sit in JEE Advanced exam for IITs based on the score in JAA Mains.