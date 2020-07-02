JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Exam Update: Everything you need to know

Considering the request to postpone the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam, the Human Resource Development Ministry has now formed a committee to review the situation for conducting the examinations. The committe is expected to come up with its recommendations by tomorrow.

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today informed that the panel will review the situation for conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams.