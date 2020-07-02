JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Exam Update: Everything you need to know

Considering the request to postpone the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam, the Human Resource Development Ministry has now formed a committee to review the situation for conducting the examinations. The committe is expected to come up with its recommendations by tomorrow.
Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today informed that the panel will review the situation for conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams.
The medical entrance exam NEET 2020 was scheduled for July 26 and the engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2020 was slated to be held from July 18 to 23.
Students across the country were asking the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to clarify over the ambiguity regarding these two entrance tests. Students were particularly seeking a decision after the remaining CBSE and ICSE Board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled to be held in July, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
