JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3, announces Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

JEE (Advanced) which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021 was postponed due to Covid-19 surge, as per the announcement made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) on May 26, 2021. Now, the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB).

This year, JEE Advanced, the competitive test for admissions to the IITs, is slated to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). Initially, the exam, which is generally conducted in May or June was deferred to July. The eligibility criteria of scoring 75% marks has been waived so the students are not burdened.

Earlier in January 2021, former Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “To ease the academic burden of students, we have scrapped the eligibility criteria of scoring 75% aggregate marks in Class 12. It will enable more students to appear in the entrance and seek admissions to IITs.”

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

IIT-JEE Advanced will be conducted this year in IIT-Kharagpur with a total number of 1,60,838 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2020.

Last year, 20 per cent seats were reserved for IIT-JEE women admission, while this year individual colleges will decide female quota.