JEE Advanced 2021: Registrations to commence today on official website- jeeadv.ac.in; check details here

The registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, 2021 exam will commence today evening on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

The registrations were postponed twice due to delay in announcement of JEE-Main results.

The application process will be closed on September 20, 2021 by 5:00 pm. The application fee can be paid upto September 21, till 5:00 pm.

For unreserved candidates, the application fee will be Rs 2,800 whereas for females and reserved candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,400.

The JEE Advanced examination for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on October 3, 2021.

Only those who rank among the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main exam can apply for the JEE Advanced test.

You can apply for the exam by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the home page

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Pay the registration fees and click submit

JEE Advanced which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021 was postponed due to the Covid-19 surge, as per the announcement made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) on May 26, 2021. Now, the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). This year, the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent marks has been waived for the ease of students.

The JEE Advanced exam will comprise of two papers, each held for a duration of three hours. Moreover, each paper will be divided into three sections - will have three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 05:58 PM IST