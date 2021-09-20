JEE Advanced 2021: Attention students! Today is the last day to register for the exam on jeeadv.ac.in

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) which began on September 16, 2021, will end today, September 20.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced can fill the application form on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Online registration closes today on September 20, 2021(23:59 IST).

Last date for fee payment of candidates who have successfully completed upto Step 2 is September 21, 2021(20:00 IST).

You can fill the JEE Advanced application form online by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the website.

Step 2: Key in your credentials and login

Step 3: Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and click submit

IIT Kharagpur in a recent notification has asked OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, who do not possess a valid certificate, issued after April 1, 202, to submit a declaration in its place. However, they said that the certificate must be uploaded by October 2, 2021.

"If you do not possess a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 01, 2021, you may submit a declaration in place of the certificate. However, you must upload a valid certificate (issued after April 1, 2021) by October 2, 2021, 17:00 IST in the online portal," the

JEE Advanced which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 surge. The exam will now be held on October 3.

The JEE Advanced exam will comprise of two papers, each held for a duration of three hours. Moreover, each paper will be divided into three sections - will have three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 08:50 AM IST