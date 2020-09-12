JEE Advanced 2020: From registration to JoSAA Counselling dates - here's all you need to know

With the JEE results coming out late on Friday night, successful candidates have now turned their focus to the upcoming JEE Advanced. A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam, while only 74% of them had appeared for the exam. 24 candidates had scored scored 100 percentile in the crucial exam.

The annual exam is held for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

How to register for JEE (Advanced)?

Registration began on September 12 and eligible candidates have to fill out the application form by September 17. Fee payments can be made till the next day, September 18 by 17:00 IST. The registration can only be done online this year.

Step 1: Log on to jeeadv.ac.in and then click on the option for registration. Or directly click on this link - jeeadv.nic.in/jeeadvapp/root/loginpage.aspx.

Step 2: Enter all details carefully and then after logging in, upload all documents as required by the website. You will need age proof (birth certificate), Class 12 pass certificate, Identity proof, and citizenship certificate or passport. Testimonials may also be required.

Step 3: Pay the registration fee. Your admit card will be made available from September 21 to September 27. Candidates will have to download and keep a copy with themselves.

What are the relevant dates?