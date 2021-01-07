JEE Advance 2021: Exams to be held on July 3; requirement of at least 75% score in Class 12 scrapped

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3, 2021, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday. Also, this year, the eligibility criterion of a minimum score of 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 board exams has been scrapped, the minister said.

Following the recent announcement of dates of the JEE Main 2021 by the Union Education Ministry, students preparing for admissions to IITs were waiting for the JEE Advanced exam date. On Thursday, the minister announced via a live video message, "After careful consideration, it has been decided that JEE Advanced will be held on July 3, 2021. The eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent marks has been waived for the ease of students."