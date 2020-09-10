JEE 2020: NTA likely to declare results tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE 2020 results on Friday.
Union Cabinet Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that the "process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."
The minister said, "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."
The minister also thanked everyone for co-operating during the exams making it a huge success. "My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success," he said in the following tweet.
The candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to NTA, over 8 lakh students appeared for JEE Main 2020 amid the pandemic.
With no clear instruction as to when the results would be announced, confusion over the result date hovered among the aspirants. While some said the results were likely to be announced on September 10, others said that it will be out on September 11.
However, it seems that the results were not announced on September 10 as the NTA had set today's date as the deadline to challenge questions in the answer key.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the NTA released the JEE Mains 2020 answer key on its official website and candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key before September 10. The candidate had to pay Rs 200 for each question challenged.
Now, as the procedure seems to have been completed, NTA will most likely announce the results tomorrow.
Steps to download the result:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Fill in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future references.