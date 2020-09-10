JEE 2020: NTA likely to declare results tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE 2020 results on Friday.

Union Cabinet Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that the "process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."

The minister said, "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."

The minister also thanked everyone for co-operating during the exams making it a huge success. "My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success," he said in the following tweet.