JEE 2020: NTA likely to declare results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here to know more on JEE Adv registrations

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result today.
According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. Followed by it, On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.
Earlier, the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', also had tweeted that NTA JEE Main result will be out soon.
Once declared, the students will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The registration process for JEE (Advanced) 2020
The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2020 (JEE Advanced) will be held on September 27.
According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. Followed by it, On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.
The candidates who want to take admission into Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.
JEE (Advanced) 2020 registration for foreign nationals who have studied (are studying) abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent is now open. To register click here.
Here's the registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2020
All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2020 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs).
Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2020
Open the official website and login with your credentials
Enter the required information and fill in the choices of test cities
Upload the required documents in specified format and size
Pay the JEE Advanced registration fee and submit
JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can also take mock tests available at jeeadv.ac.in.
Steps to download the JEE Main 2020 result:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Fill in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future references
JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 and September 6.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)