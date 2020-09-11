JEE 2020: NTA likely to declare results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here to know more on JEE Adv registrations

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result today.

According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. Followed by it, On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', also had tweeted that NTA JEE Main result will be out soon.

Once declared, the students will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration process for JEE (Advanced) 2020

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2020 (JEE Advanced) will be held on September 27.

The candidates who want to take admission into Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE (Advanced) 2020 registration for foreign nationals who have studied (are studying) abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent is now open. To register click here.

Here's the registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2020