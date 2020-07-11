JEE 2020: IITs may reduce syllabus, change exam format for JEE Advanced

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the IITs are thinking of reducing the JEE syllabus and changing the exam format for JEE Advanced 2020 which is slated to be held in September 2020, reported The Indian Express.

As per the report, the decision will be discussed and finalized at the Joint Admission’s Board (JAB) review meeting which will be held in the next week.

This year, IIT Delhi is conducting JEE Advanced. Director of the institute V Ramagopal Rao told Indian Express that a proposal to change the JEE Advanced 2020 exam format and reduce the syllabus would be discussed at the JAB review meeting.

The IITs are also planning to do away with the board exam marks criterion for this year considering that so many board exams including CBSE and CISCE were cancelled this year.

Currently, students are expected to secure at least 75 percent marks in their board exams or must be in the top 20 percentile of the Class 12 board exams.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has slashed its syllabus by 30 percent for students from Class IX to XII to reduce course load in view of the extraordinary situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move is applicable only for the current academic year.