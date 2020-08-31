JEE 2020: Here is the detailed list of guidelines issued by NTA for the exam

At the time of Entry

1. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all the time. Queue manager/ropes and Floor Marks will be arranged outside the centre, follow the instructions provided by centre staff.

2. Lab number will not be displayed outside the centre to avoid any crowding at any one place in any situation.

3. Candidates will be required to sanitize hands by washing with soap and with Hand Sanitizer before entry in the centre. Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations in the centre.

4. Candidate should bring duly filled in Admit card as per instructions.

5. The candidate will be offered a fresh 3 Ply mask before entry. In order to stop chances of any UFM being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask wore by him/ her from home, and use the mask provided at the centre only.

6. Candidate should bring Identity Proof and other documents as advised under Point-11 &13 of IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES given on Page-2.

7. Do not bring prohibited items to the exam centre as there are no arrangements available for safekeeping your belongings. Please refer Point-11 of IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES given on Page-2 for permitted items.

8. At the time of entry, the filled-in Undertaking on Admit Card, and body temperature (using Thermo Guns) will be checked and centre staff will guide you to respective labs after scanning bar code at Admit Card. Candidates are required to strictly adhere to instructions provided by centre staff.

9. Please observe that no-one will be denied permission to appear for the examination, until he/ she violates the COVID-19 directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) applicable on the day of exam and instructions mentioned in the Admit Card.

During Examination

1. Five A4 size sheets will be kept at each candidate’s desk for use by the candidate for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand.

2. Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall.

3. Candidates are required to paste passport size photograph and sign on the Attendance sheet after sanitizing hands with sanitizer

After Examination

1. On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

2. Candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to dropbox. If any candidate misses dropping Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action (which also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against him.