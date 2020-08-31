JEE 2020: Here is the detailed list of guidelines issued by NTA for the exam

As per the public notices issued by National Testing Agency, engineering entrance exam - JEE (Main) April 2020 - is scheduled from September 1 to September 6.
Amidst the ongoing controversy over various exams in the country, NTA is all set to conduct the exam from tomorrow. This year, due to the pandemic, NTA has released a 4 page admit card, which also includes a declaration form.
Here is the detailed list of guidelines issued by NTA for the exam
1. As a precaution for COVID-19, the candidate must reach the centre as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at centre.
2. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Gate Closing Time.
3. No candidate shall be permitted to leave the Examination Room/ Hall before the end of the examination.
4. On completion of the examination, please wait for instructions from Invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out one at a time only.
5. All candidates are required to download and carefully read the Instructions and Advisory for COVID-19 given with the Admit Card and strictly adhere to them.
6. This Admit Card and related details are in four pages - Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form
regarding COVID-19, page 2 has “Important instruction for candidates” and page 3 and 4 have “Advisory for candidates
regarding COVID-19”. The candidate has to download all four pages.
7. The Admit Card is provisional, subject to satisfying the eligibility conditions as given in the Information Bulletin.
8. Candidates are suggested to visit the examination venue, a day in advance to see the arrangements at the centre, so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination.
9. If religion/customs require you to wear specific attire, please visit the centre early for thorough checking.
10. No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card, Valid ID Proof and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) will be carried out without touching the body.
11.Candidates are advised to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue:
Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website, clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
A simple transparent Ball Point Pen
Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet
Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
Personal transparent water bottle
12. Before reaching the Centre, the candidates must enter required details in the Undertaking in legible handwriting, put their signature and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.
13. Candidate must carry any one of the following original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government
PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card./ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo.
All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof.
Instructions for PwD candidates
14. The candidate must bring PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority if claiming relaxation under PwD category.
The scribe must also carry his/ her own Self Declaration(Undertaking) regarding educational qualification, etc., passport size photograph, valid government identity and self-declaration (Undertaking) regarding COVID-19 (as per format given on Page-1).
The candidate must also bring her/his Own Scribe.
15. For Drawing Test – Part III of B.Arch., the candidate must bring their own Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers and Colour pencils or Crayons. The Candidates are NOT allowed to use watercolour on Drawing Sheet.
16. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phone and other banned/prohibited items listed in the Information Bulletin to the Examination Centre. Examination Officials will not be responsible for safe keep of personal belongings and there will be no such facility.
17. Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT permitted.
18. 5 Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll
The number at the top of the sheet and must drop in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the Examination Hall/Room.
Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your answers.
19. Duly filled Admit Card at the end of the examination must be dropped in the designated dropbox. Failure to do so may result in non evaluation of your answers.
20. No Candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers.
21. If at any stage, it is found that the candidate has submitted multiple Applications and/or appeared in more than one date/shift, then
the candidature will be cancelled and legal action will be taken including debarring in all future examinations conducted by NTA.
22. Candidates are advised to check updates on NTAs website regularly. They should also check their mailbox on the registered E-mail address and SMS in their registered Mobile No. for latest updates and information.
Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19
NTA will implement Social Distancing measures as per Government of India guidelines in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of the candidates. Adequate measures are implemented for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity, and fairness in the conduct of the examination. Candidates are also required to adhere to guidelines and a new process for Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own and fellow candidates.
For safety purposes, NTA strongly advises candidates not to bring anything other than permitted items. However, in the case of unavoidable situation, there will be an arrangement to store the bags at centres at owner’s risk.
Preparation at the centre
1. Standard Operating Procedures for implementing safety precautions and for maintaining the required standard of hygiene are getting implemented.
2. Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, etc will be disinfected. Wheelchairs (if present at the venue) will be disinfected.
3. The gap between 2 seats will be maintained as per GOI guidelines.
4. Hand Sanitizer will be available at entry and inside the exam venue at various places for candidates and centre staff to use.
5. Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan the barcode on the admit card. The Lab number will be informed to the candidate at this point.
6. Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before the start of the exam by invigilators wearing gloves to ensure hygiene.
7. It is ensured that all the processes are touch-free to ensure Social Distancing norms.
8. Candidate to reach centre as per the Reporting/Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.
Pre-Exam Preparation
1. Candidate to check Reporting/ Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card and to reach the centre as per Reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.
2. Candidate should fill Admit card as per instructions completely and properly.
3. In case of candidate with the scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted
At the time of Entry
1. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all the time. Queue manager/ropes and Floor Marks will be arranged outside the centre, follow the instructions provided by centre staff.
2. Lab number will not be displayed outside the centre to avoid any crowding at any one place in any situation.
3. Candidates will be required to sanitize hands by washing with soap and with Hand Sanitizer before entry in the centre. Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations in the centre.
4. Candidate should bring duly filled in Admit card as per instructions.
5. The candidate will be offered a fresh 3 Ply mask before entry. In order to stop chances of any UFM being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask wore by him/ her from home, and use the mask provided at the centre only.
6. Candidate should bring Identity Proof and other documents as advised under Point-11 &13 of IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES given on Page-2.
7. Do not bring prohibited items to the exam centre as there are no arrangements available for safekeeping your belongings. Please refer Point-11 of IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES given on Page-2 for permitted items.
8. At the time of entry, the filled-in Undertaking on Admit Card, and body temperature (using Thermo Guns) will be checked and centre staff will guide you to respective labs after scanning bar code at Admit Card. Candidates are required to strictly adhere to instructions provided by centre staff.
9. Please observe that no-one will be denied permission to appear for the examination, until he/ she violates the COVID-19 directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) applicable on the day of exam and instructions mentioned in the Admit Card.
During Examination
1. Five A4 size sheets will be kept at each candidate’s desk for use by the candidate for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand.
2. Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall.
3. Candidates are required to paste passport size photograph and sign on the Attendance sheet after sanitizing hands with sanitizer
After Examination
1. On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.
2. Candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to dropbox. If any candidate misses dropping Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action (which also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against him.
