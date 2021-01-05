JD(S) to revamp party set-up to bounce back in 2023: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: After a series of setbacks, Janata Dal(S) second-in-command, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday announced lengthy revamp plans including setting up of a central war room, party youth wing and other wings will be revamped.

Addressing his party workers and leaders, Kumaraswamy said, "The JD(S) will have to adopt the BJP model but change it slightly. We need to accommodate Hindutva philosophy also as well as winning every minute community's confidence by forming a 10-member booth level committee in all booths in the state."

He asserted that he will recruit one each representatives "30 representatives" who will report to him directly and they will be hired on a monthly salary basis. "I am enough with both parties. We have voters and workers, we need hard workers," he said.