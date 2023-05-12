JD(S) to become kingmakers again? Party spokesperson says, 'Have decided with whom to form govt'

JD(S) National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmad | ANI

Karnataka politics is presently at an interesting juncture with everyone speculating who will be the next Chief Minister of the southern state. After exit polls, all eyes have been on Janata Dal (Secular) and people are curious to learn who will the party support.

JD(S) National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmad had earlier said that both national parties--Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party--have approached the party.

On Friday, May 12, he was quoted by news agency ANI saying that the party have made the decision on whom are they going to back. "We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes," he said adding another shroud of mystery.

JD(S) spokesperson said BJP, Congress 'reaching out' to his party

Tanveer Ahmad said previously that both Congress and BJP are "trying to reach out" to his party for forging a post-poll alliance.

"Both the national parties are definitely trying to reach out to us... We will take a decision at an appropriate time. Right now, I can tell you that we will take a decision for the betterment of Karnataka," Ahmad had told IANS.

Speculations about Kumaraswamy becoming CM

There were speculations that JD(S) second command Kumaraswamy will like become the 'king' too as some persons within the party told news agency IANS.

Some party workers were cited saying that JD(S) has decided to go with Congress according to former PM HD Deve Gowda's wishes and that Kumaraswamy will become CM.

Will HD Deve Gowda's emotional appeal work for JD(S)?

Former PM Deve Gowda, who toured across Karnataka during campaigning, in his speeches made an emotional appeal to the public saying that he wants to see his son as CM for the last time.

News reports stated that the emotional appeal seemed to have worked in favour of the party. However, it can be ascertained only after results are declared just how effective the appeal was.

Karnataka Polls

Karnataka was poll-bound on May 10 as record 73.10% public turned to vote and with it sealed the fate of the parties in triangular fray--Congress, BJP and JD(S). The results of the polls will be declared tomorrow ahead of which all parites are prepping to form government in the state.