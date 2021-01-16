JD(S) defector tells how lotus bloomed in Karnataka

Bengaluru

A JD(S) defector has now threatened to become an ‘approver’ in revealing how the BJP carried out ‘Operation Kamal’ (the tactic used to wean lawmakers from other parties) to bring BS Yediyurappa back to power in Karnataka.

Denied an office of power, BJP leader AH Vishwanath has said he will soon release a book titled, ‘Bombay Days’ that will tell the entire tale on how the BJP used ‘Operation Kamal’ to come to power in 2019 election. It was in Mumbai the 17 defectors, including Vishwanath, stayed even as the Karnataka Assembly was discussing their disqualification.

Incidentally, Vishwanath is one of the dozen others who have expressed their discontentment over the January 13 state cabinet expansion.

Vishwanath told the media the book would carry a detailed account of how Yediyurappa executed Operation Kamal by prodding 17 legislators to defect from their respective parties.

He told reporters, “I am in the process of finalising the last two chapters. The book is centred around the rise and fall of 2 different regimes.”

He claimed he had an inside view of how the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka was toppled and how the BJP came to power.