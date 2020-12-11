JD-S backtracks, Karnataka’s cow bill now in a limbo

Bengaluru

After the opposition decided to take the bull by its horns, Karnataka’s controversial ‘çow bill’ now remains in a limbo.

After pushing the bill in the Assembly giving any chance for a discussion, the BJP did not table the anti-cow slaughter bill in the Legislative Council at the last minute in order to avoid a major embarrassment as it does not have the numbers to counter the combined strength of Congress and JD(S).

The BJP was banking on the support of JD(S), but Kumaraswamy’s party backed out minutes before the bill was to be tabled. The JD(S) had to face flak earlier from farmers for backing the BJP in passing the Karnataka Land Reform Bill. This forced the party from backing the BJP.

The JD(S) feared its support would lead to more resentment from farmers – its major vote bank.

This is the third contentious bill that has not passed the test in the council.

Without JD(S) support, the BJP feared that the Opposition may refer the bill to a house panel where it may get stuck.

The BJP has not given up the controversial bill and may promulgate an ordinance in this regard.