Jayalalithaa's Death Case: Probe report says investigate Sasikala and medical staff

J Jayalalitha - D-Day verdict

On October 18, the Tamil Nadu government tabled a Commission of Inquiry's report in Assembly on circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

As per the report, Jayalalitha's death can be decided as a crime and ordered to be investigated. The former judge said Jayalalithaa's death should be investigated, Sasikala and she were not on good terms.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.