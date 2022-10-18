Jayalalithaa's Death Case: Probe report says investigate Sasikala and medical staff

On October 18, the Tamil Nadu government tabled a Commission of Inquiry's report in Assembly on circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
As per the report, Jayalalitha's death can be decided as a crime and ordered to be investigated. The former judge said Jayalalithaa's death should be investigated, Sasikala and she were not on good terms.
This is a developing story and more details are awaited.
