Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Top fake news about India's first Prime Minister

Our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was one of the most loved politicians of India. At the same time, considering the spree of misinformation about his life, we can definitely say that is one of the most vilified leaders in India.
From the rumours of him being a playboy to misquoting him - there are several fake news about Nehru's life which keeps doing rounds on social media. We have listed down a few fake news about India's first Prime Minister:
He was a playboy
By sharing his photographs with his sister and niece, a rumour was circulated that Nehru was a ‘Playboy’ Prime Minister. In addition to his niece and sister, his photos along with other woman were also circulated with the same claim.
"I am Hindu by accident of birth"
In one of his news debates, BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra misquoted Nehru with a quote which has been attributed to Nehru by many others. And the quote was - “I am English by education, Muslim by culture and Hindu merely by accident.”
The quote was even tweeted by BJP's IT cell head.
However, as per the fact check by Alt News, in the book 'The Nehrus: Motilal and Jawaharlal' by B R Nanda wrote that NB Khare, a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha had described Nehru as ‘English by education, Muslim by culture and Hindu by an accident of birth’.
Nehru called Subhashcahndra Bose a war criminal
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declassified 100 Government of India files pertaining to Bose. Among them was a letter allegedly written by the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1945 to former UK PM Clement Attlee. In the letter, Nehru apparently referred to Bose as a 'war criminal'.
In the letter, Nehru allegedly wrote: “Dear Mr Attlee, I understand from reliable sources that Subhas Chandra Bose, your war criminal, has been allowed to enter Russian territory by Stalin. This is a clear treachery and betrayal of faith by the Russians as Russia has been an ally of the British-Americans, which she should not have done. Please take note of it and do what you consider proper and fit (sic).” The unsigned letter ends with, “Yours Sincerely, Jawaharlal Nehru.”