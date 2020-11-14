Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Top fake news about India's first Prime Minister

Our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was one of the most loved politicians of India. At the same time, considering the spree of misinformation about his life, we can definitely say that is one of the most vilified leaders in India.

From the rumours of him being a playboy to misquoting him - there are several fake news about Nehru's life which keeps doing rounds on social media. We have listed down a few fake news about India's first Prime Minister:

He was a playboy

By sharing his photographs with his sister and niece, a rumour was circulated that Nehru was a ‘Playboy’ Prime Minister. In addition to his niece and sister, his photos along with other woman were also circulated with the same claim.