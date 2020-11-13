Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by India's first Prime Minister

Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ was born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj. He was very popular among little children due to his amicability and congeniality. Hence, on his birthday, India celebrates children’s day.

Nehru, who was born to an affluent Kashmiri Brahmin family in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), was home-schooled until the age of 15, after which he went to Harrow in England, and later to Trinity College in Cambridge. When he was 22, he returned to India to practice law with his father, barrister Motilal Nehru.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964. A staunch advocate of socialism, secularism, and democracy, Pandit Nehru was an eminent leader of India’s freedom movement against British rule.

On his birth anniversary, we share some inspirational quotes of the leader that have stayed with us over the years, are more relevant now than ever.