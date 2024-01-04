Javed Ahmed Mattoo, Wanted Hizbul Terrorist With ₹5 Lakh Bounty On His Head Held In Delhi

Representative image

Delhi Police Special Cell captured a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in the national capital on Thursday. The arrested terrorist, identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had launched a search operation for him.

Mattoo, a resident of J-K's Sopore, has also been to Pakistan.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms ahead of Independence Day last year, Jave's brother Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. Mattoo was wanted in several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.