Japan to provide 300 oxygen generators, 300 ventilators to India amid COVID-19 surge

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said that Japan has been a "close partner" in international cooperation and has been responsive to many of India's requirements.

"Japan has been a very close partner in whatever areas of importance that are there in terms of international cooperation and (we are) very happy that Japan has been responsive to many of our requirements and here Japan has offered a number of items including concentrators, ventilators and pharmaceutical products," he said during media briefing.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country on Thursday recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India.

