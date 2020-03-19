Janta Curfew will mean further loss of livelihood: Sanjay Jha on PM Modi’s coronavirus speech

On Thursday, reacting to PM Modi’s speech, Congress national spokesman Sanjay Jha wondered how a Janta curfew would help.

While praising PM Modi’s appeal to stop hoarding, he wondered how the Janta curfew would help and wrote: “Sorry Sir, but with due respects, how does a #JantaCurfew for 12-14 hours on 1 day change anything??? Please provide economic relief immediately to our daily wage earners who are being devastated. And provide a fiscal stimulus to bleeding sectors. The Prime Minister’s request to all to stop hoarding of essential commodities is welcome. This will allay apprehensions.”

He added: “I am glad that the Prime Minister recognized the enormity of the #coronavirus threat and did not diminish its ferocious scale and dangerous intensity. I wish the Prime Minister had permitted the private hospital infrastructure to combat the #coronavirus as well. It is bizarre that they are being excluded in this challenging battle. What is most disappointing about PM’s address to the nation is ignoring the massive wage loss of those who need daily income??? A #JantaCurfew on Sunday (a holiday) means further loss of livelihood.”