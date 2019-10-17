‘Janmadin hamarai, ram hamare, masjid kahan se padhare’: Twitter slams channel’s graphic on Ayodhya verdict

Several Twitter users took umbrage to the graphic put by a news channel on Wednesday. Many felt that the channel was broadcasting communal hatred with a message about the Ayodhya verdict.

The graphic read in Hindi: “Janmadin hamarai, ram hamare, masjid kahan se padhare.” Several Twitterati including members of the Congress slammed the wording.

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz wrote: “Dear @aroonpurie : This is the disgusting programming you guys are promoting. This is what fanning communal flames is about. This is what will hurt the interests of the poorest people in India the most. How do you sleep at night?”

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also added; “Hate has become a commodity for certain media in India. They sell hate to earn views and make money. Countries like Singapore have tough laws to prevent this. Germany and France have begun to penalize digital platforms for hate content. Time for India to do the same. @aajtak”