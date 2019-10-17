‘Janmadin hamarai, ram hamare, masjid kahan se padhare’: Twitter slams channel’s graphic on Ayodhya verdict

Several Twitter users took umbrage to the graphic put by a news channel on Wednesday. Many felt that the channel was broadcasting communal hatred with a message about the Ayodhya verdict.
The graphic read in Hindi: “Janmadin hamarai, ram hamare, masjid kahan se padhare.” Several Twitterati including members of the Congress slammed the wording.
Congress leader Salman Anees Soz wrote: “Dear @aroonpurie : This is the disgusting programming you guys are promoting. This is what fanning communal flames is about. This is what will hurt the interests of the poorest people in India the most. How do you sleep at night?”
Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also added; “Hate has become a commodity for certain media in India. They sell hate to earn views and make money. Countries like Singapore have tough laws to prevent this. Germany and France have begun to penalize digital platforms for hate content. Time for India to do the same. @aajtak”
The NBSA had advised all news channels broadcasting the SC hearing on Ayodhya to show restraint in their coverage and written: “ “For clarity and adherence, it is emphasised that programmes/ telecast should not speculate on issues relating to the Ayodhya judgement or its repercussions.”
It had added: “No footage of the demolition of the Babri Masjid is to be shown in any news item relating to the Ayodhya matter.”
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court concluded hearing in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. The apex court reserved order. Supreme Court heard arguments for 40 days in the Ayodhya land dispute matter.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm on Wednesday.
"By 5 pm this matter is going to be over. Enough is enough," Justice Gogoi said while dismissing the intervention application filed by the Hindu Maha Sabha in the apex court seeking more time for arguments.
The Hindu Maha Sabha is one of the parties in the dispute, Gogoi however, did not make any mention of the Sunni Waqf Board which withdrew its appeal.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)