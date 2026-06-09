Jamnagar Shocker: Youth Throws Stray Dog From Top Floor, Disturbing Video Sparks Outrage

Jamnagar: A case of animal cruelty has come to light from Gujarat's Jamnagar. An unidentified youth allegedly threw a stray dog down from a balcony.

The incident took place in Sant Kabir Awas, located on Sharu Section Road. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The viral video clearly shows the young man grabbing the dog and throwing it from a height.

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Netizens react

The video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"Animal cruelty needs to be punished as severely as cruelty against human beings under the law. The operating principle in the criminal's head - going after the vulnerable - is the same in both cases and he/she is a danger to society either way."

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"These stupids should be given job at border to safeguard , harming animals is not heroism," another user said.

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"I do not support such killings even if I constantly find myself in fear of them in new places," a third user wrote.

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"Disgusting, worthless demons Should be dealt with accordingly," another user said.

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The video has garnered more than 9,506 views in less than 24 hours of posting on X.