 Jammu: Key Accused In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack, Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, Dies Of Heart Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu: Key Accused In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack, Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, Dies Of Heart Attack

Jammu: Key Accused In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack, Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, Dies Of Heart Attack

Officials said the terror attack accused, Bilal Ahmad Kuchay was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu after he complained of chest pain in Kishtwar district jail. Kuchay was a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Jammu: An accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack died in a government hospital in J&K’s Jammu city, said officials here on Tuesday.

Officials said the terror attack accused, Bilal Ahmad Kuchay was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu after he complained of chest pain in Kishtwar district jail. Kuchay was a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district.

“Late last night he passed away in the Government Medical College Hospital (Jammu) due to heart failure according to the doctors attending to him,” the officials said.

Read Also
J&K: Pulwama Police Arrest Terrorist Associate & Seize Hand Grenade During Naka Check At Karimabad...
article-image

About The Terror Attack

FPJ Shorts
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here
ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here
Viral Video: Muslim Schoolgirl Threatens To Kill Hindu Girl, Says 'I Have a Weapon at Home' | Watch
Viral Video: Muslim Schoolgirl Threatens To Kill Hindu Girl, Says 'I Have a Weapon at Home' | Watch

It must be recalled that the terror attack occurred in the Lethpora area of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (in the Pulwama district) on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed. The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, who rammed his explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy at Lethpora. Kuchay was one of the three main accused in the terror attack and was arrested in 2020 for providing support to the attackers. The perpetrator of the attack, Dar, who was a local Kashmiri youth from the Pulwama district also died in the attack.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). India blamed Pakistan for the attack, while the latter denied having any connections to it. The attack dealt a severe blow to India-Pakistan relations, consequently resulting in the 2019 India-Pakistan military standoff.

Read Also
'Nobody Knows For Sure...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Stirs Controversy After Raising Doubts Over...
article-image

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes and bombed terrorist camps and training centres deep inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Investigations identified 19 accused in the Pulwama terror attack case. By August 2021, the main accused along with six others were killed, and seven had been arrested.

India observes the anniversary of martyred CRPF troopers each year with solemnity. The paramilitary forces and police renew their pledge to guard the hinterland against forces inimical to peace and tranquillity in J&K.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu: Key Accused In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack, Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, Dies Of Heart Attack

Jammu: Key Accused In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack, Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, Dies Of Heart Attack

Haryana Elections 2024: Netizens Call Out BJP Supporter Virender Sehwag For 'Openly Endorsing...

Haryana Elections 2024: Netizens Call Out BJP Supporter Virender Sehwag For 'Openly Endorsing...

'BJP Might Have Karnataka Governor; We Have Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution With Us,' Says...

'BJP Might Have Karnataka Governor; We Have Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution With Us,' Says...

Video: Woman Devotee Discovers Tobacco Inside Tirupati Laddu; TTD Refutes Allegation

Video: Woman Devotee Discovers Tobacco Inside Tirupati Laddu; TTD Refutes Allegation

Shocking Video: Mechanic Dies After Being Thrown From Rooftop By Two Unknown Bikers In UP’s...

Shocking Video: Mechanic Dies After Being Thrown From Rooftop By Two Unknown Bikers In UP’s...